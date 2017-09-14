WITCHITA, Kansas (KRON/CNN) — A video of a traffic stop in Kansas has gone viral, showing a couple getting pulled over and police pulling out a weapon to get them to listen.

The couple in the video says they didn’t commit a crime and don’t think they should have been pulled over in the first place.

But there are two different stories.

Not only did KWCH talk with Johnathan Ayers, the passenger you see in this traffic stop video, but it also talked with his wife, Tia Jones, who bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.

Tia started recording on her phone when she was pulled over by a Saline County Deputy on Sept. 2.

Her husband was in the passenger seat.

“I understand you aren’t a traveler, but I’m talking to a female driver,” the officer said in the video.

“She’s a traveler too, she doesn’t need any identification,” Johnathan answered.

The sheriff says the deputy pulled Jones over for not staying in her lane while driving from Colorado on I-70.

The sheriff says Jones pulled over, but the couple refused to show their IDs.

Ayers says he thinks their race was a factor in the traffic stop.

“Seeing that he came to the passenger side, seeing that we had an out-of-state license tag….I think it’s because of my color. I don’t know,” Johnathan said.

The sheriff says that’s not the case.

The sheriff’s office did its own investigation and found the deputy did nothing wrong.

Ayers and Jones say they were pulled over without committing a crime.

Towards the end of the video, you can see an officer holding a less lethal weapon to get the couple to comply.

When they didn’t, the deputy broke the window and pulled the couple out.

