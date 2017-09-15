BART beefs up security after explosion on London train

OAKLAND (KRON) — BART is increasing patrols Friday morning in the wake of what officials believe was a terror incident on a train in London.

“BART police will have increased visible patrols today and we are reminding riders to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity,” officials said in a statement.

Riders can report suspicious activity by calling 510-464-7000 or by using the BART Watch App.

BART officials are holding a news conference at 9:00 a.m. with more details.



If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity to police at (877) 679-7000 or use the BART Watch App. pic.twitter.com/bUoiJb2guB — SFBART (@SFBART) September 15, 2017

