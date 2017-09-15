BERKELEY (KRON) – Hundreds of Berkeley High School students walked out of class Friday to show support for DACA and immigrants.
The students formed a human-chain during their peaceful demonstration.
“No ban! No wall! Education for all!” students chanted.
It lasted about 40 minutes and the school says the students will not be punished for walking out of class.
#DACA demonstration at #Berkeley High School lasted about 40 minutes. Peaceful. Students won’t be punished for #Walkout. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1osmilKOwl
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) September 15, 2017
#Walkout at #Berkeley #HighSchool. #DACA @kron4news pic.twitter.com/oQeLIQCHTt
— Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) September 15, 2017
