BERKELEY (KRON) – Hundreds of Berkeley High School students walked out of class Friday to show support for DACA and immigrants.

The students formed a human-chain during their peaceful demonstration.

“No ban! No wall! Education for all!” students chanted.

It lasted about 40 minutes and the school says the students will not be punished for walking out of class.

