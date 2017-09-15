California Assembly approves state-wide sanctuary city bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The state Assembly has approved a “sanctuary state” measure that would put new restrictions on interactions between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The Assembly’s 49-25 vote sets up a vote in the Senate later Friday. The Senate approved a tougher version of the measure before it was watered down in the Assembly in response to concerns from law enforcement and Gov. Jerry Brown.

Democrats say the bill will help ensure that immigrants feel safe reporting crimes to law enforcement.

Republicans say the bill, SB54, would only provide comfort to people who commit crimes and would force immigration agents to conduct neighborhood raids if their actions are restricted in jails.

The bill prohibits law-enforcement from conducting front-line immigration enforcement but allows jail officials to notify federal agents about some people in detention.

