California Assembly defeats bill delaying school start time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has killed a bill that would require middle and high schools to start school at 8:30 a.m. or later after fierce debate.

Democratic Assemblyman Todd Gloria and other supporters say later school start times will improve students’ energy levels and performance.

But detractors say such a mandatory statewide requirement would restrict communities’ ability to set start times that are best for them. They say a mandatory later start time could put a burden on parents and cause problems for extracurricular activities before and after school.

The proposal would’ve given school districts several years to implement the later start times.

SB328 by Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino was 15 votes short in Thursday’s vote. The Assembly can reconsider it on Friday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES