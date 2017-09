California unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in August

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent in August.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that last month’s rate was up from 4.8 percent in July but still lower than the 5.4 percent recorded a year earlier in August 2016.

The unemployment rate is derived from a federal survey of 5,100 California households.

