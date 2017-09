SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You can expect delays on the Bay Bridge on Saturday as Caltrans is continuing to take down part of the original east span of the Bay Bridge.

Officials say this is a six-weekend project that happens every other weekend until mid-November.

The implosion is taking place Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says you can expect road closures lasting up to 30 minutes on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound approaching the Bay Bridge.