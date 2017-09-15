Cost of free speech isn’t cheap at U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY (AP) — There is a price to pay for free speech.

It cost the University of California, Berkeley an estimated $600,000 to put the campus on virtual lockdown as conservative commentator Ben Shapiro spoke Thursday night.

Campus spokesman Dan Mogulof says the university spent another $600,000 in April to secure the campus during the planned visit of right-wing pundit Ann Coulter, which was ultimately canceled.

An additional $200,000 was spent on security in February for an event involving former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos that was called off at the last minute when left-wing anarchists rioted outside.

Mogulof said the largest costs for Shapiro’s event stemmed from travel, room, board and overtime for reinforcements that came from all 10 UC campuses and regional law enforcement agencies and overtime for UC Berkeley security and staff.

City police said nine people were arrested mainly for having banned items. There were no injuries or property damage.

