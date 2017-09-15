DMV puts self-service kiosks in Bay Area grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The DMV is making it easier for California residents to renew their registrations.

They’ve opened up 14 self-service kiosks at Bay Area grocery stores.

Customers can now instantly renew their vehicle registration without having to step foot inside of a DMV.

The kiosk can also be used by customers who have decided not to drive their vehicle and want to file for planned non-operation status.

Customers will need their vehicle registration renewal notice or their most recent vehicle registration card.

Here are all of the Bay Area locations:

Safeway:

Alameda, 2227 South Shore Center

Cupertino, 20620 Homestead Road

El Cerrito, 11450 San Pablo Avenue

Fremont, 39100 Argonaut Way

Hayward, 22280 Foothill Boulevard

Menlo Park, 525 El Camino Real

Redwood City, 1071 El Camino

San Francisco, 2300 16th Street

San Jose, 1300 West San Carlos

San Jose, 179 Branham Lane

San Jose, 2980 East Capitol Expressway

South San Francisco, 2255 Gellert Boulevard

Pak ’N Save:

Emeryville, 3889 San Pablo Avenue

San Leandro, 555 Floresta Boulevard

