DMV puts self-service kiosks in Bay Area grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The DMV is making it easier for California residents to renew their registrations.
They’ve opened up 14 self-service kiosks at Bay Area grocery stores.
Customers can now instantly renew their vehicle registration without having to step foot inside of a DMV.
The kiosk can also be used by customers who have decided not to drive their vehicle and want to file for planned non-operation status.
Customers will need their vehicle registration renewal notice or their most recent vehicle registration card.
Here are all of the Bay Area locations:
Safeway:
- Alameda, 2227 South Shore Center
- Cupertino, 20620 Homestead Road
- El Cerrito, 11450 San Pablo Avenue
- Fremont, 39100 Argonaut Way
- Hayward, 22280 Foothill Boulevard
- Menlo Park, 525 El Camino Real
- Redwood City, 1071 El Camino
- San Francisco, 2300 16th Street
- San Jose, 1300 West San Carlos
- San Jose, 179 Branham Lane
- San Jose, 2980 East Capitol Expressway
- South San Francisco, 2255 Gellert Boulevard
Pak ’N Save:
- Emeryville, 3889 San Pablo Avenue
- San Leandro, 555 Floresta Boulevard
