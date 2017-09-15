DMV puts self-service kiosks in Bay Area grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The DMV is making it easier for California residents to renew their registrations.

They’ve opened up 14 self-service kiosks at Bay Area grocery stores.

Customers can now instantly renew their vehicle registration without having to step foot inside of a DMV.

The kiosk can also be used by customers who have decided not to drive their vehicle and want to file for planned non-operation status.

Customers will need their vehicle registration renewal notice or their most recent vehicle registration card.

Here are all of the Bay Area locations:

Safeway:

  • Alameda, 2227 South Shore Center
  • Cupertino, 20620 Homestead Road
  • El Cerrito, 11450 San Pablo Avenue
  • Fremont, 39100 Argonaut Way
  • Hayward, 22280 Foothill Boulevard
  • Menlo Park, 525 El Camino Real
  • Redwood City, 1071 El Camino
  • San Francisco, 2300 16th Street
  • San Jose, 1300 West San Carlos
  • San Jose, 179 Branham Lane
  • San Jose, 2980 East Capitol Expressway
  • South San Francisco, 2255 Gellert Boulevard

Pak ’N Save:

  • Emeryville, 3889 San Pablo Avenue
  • San Leandro, 555 Floresta Boulevard

