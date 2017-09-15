Gary’s Mailbag: Why would you take your family to watch the terrible Giants?

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Here we go again. Another long 49ers season with little success. – Hunter
  • I hope Tom Brady finds out what you said about him. – Craig
  • Why would you subject your beautiful family to watching the Giants? – Eli
  • Lay off Kevin Durant and his tennis shoes. What do you wear? – Akili
  • I would like to see Alicia more. Why not? – Martha

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

