SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- Here we go again. Another long 49ers season with little success. – Hunter
- I hope Tom Brady finds out what you said about him. – Craig
- Why would you subject your beautiful family to watching the Giants? – Eli
- Lay off Kevin Durant and his tennis shoes. What do you wear? – Akili
- I would like to see Alicia more. Why not? – Martha
