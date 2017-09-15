Islamic State group claims London subway bombing

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on an incident at a subway station in London (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

British officials have raised the country’s terrorism threat level to “critical’ — meaning another attack is expected shortly.

Prime Minister Theresa May acted on the recommendation of the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center after the subway train bombing attack Friday at the Parsons Green station in southwest London. The analysis includes security services, police and government agencies.

The threat was raised from “severe” to “critical” — its highest possible level.

A manhunt is under way after the improvised explosive device was detonated on a crowded subway car, injuring at least 29 people.

May said military troops would augment the police presence in a “proportionate and sensible step.”

8:35 p.m.

The Islamic State group is claiming that the London subway explosion was carried out by an affiliated unit.

The claim was posted Friday on channels affiliated with the extremist group.

A homemade bomb planted in a rush-hour subway car injured 29 people in London on Friday. It has sparked a huge manhunt for the perpetrators of what police said was the fourth terrorist attack in the British capital this year.

