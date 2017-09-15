MIAMI (AP) – Jose has re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, but there is no current threat to land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday afternoon that Jose had sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was located about 640 miles (1,025 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 485 miles (785 kilometers) southwest of Bermuda.
The hurricane was moving northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph), was expected to turn to the north-northwest by late Saturday and toward the north on Sunday.
Some strengthening was forecast through Saturday, with weakening possibly beginning on late Sunday.
The center said swells from the storm could create dangerous surf and rip current conditions in Bermuda, Bahamas, Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, as well as the southeastern coast of the U.S.
