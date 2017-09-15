MISSING: 82-year-old San Jose woman considered ‘at risk’

Published:
Photo courtesy of San Jose PD

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who is considered at risk.

82-year-old Julia Madden was last seen by family on Wed., August 13 around 6:30 p.m. at her home in the 5000 block of Pinetree Terrace in west San Jose.

“The family is very concerned for her safety due to the fact that she suffers from dementia and other health conditions requiring medical attention,” police said.

Julia is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you know anything about Julia’s whereabouts, San Jose Police Department asks that you please call the Missing Person Unit at 408-277-4786 or 408-277-8990.

