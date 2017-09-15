People Behaving Badly: Uber, Lyft blocking traffic in San Francisco

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It happens all too often.

You find yourself stuck in traffic only to find out things were being held up by someone in the lane with their hazard lights on.

It used to be a random problem, but now, with more Uber and Lyft cars than ever before, it’s gotten worse.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s