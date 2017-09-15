SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It happens all too often.
You find yourself stuck in traffic only to find out things were being held up by someone in the lane with their hazard lights on.
It used to be a random problem, but now, with more Uber and Lyft cars than ever before, it’s gotten worse.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP