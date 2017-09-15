SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a man in connection with a murder in San Francisco.
Jahmal Winston was taken into custody just Thursday on suspicion of killing 42-year-old Robert Pleasant back on Jul. 25.
Police found Pleasant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Eddy Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 9:40 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The 30-year-old Winston was booked into the county jail for murder.
