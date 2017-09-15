Police: Victim took pictures of road rage suspect before being shot, killed

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Police have identified a suspect in a road rage incident that led to a man being shot and killed, after finding images of him on the victim’s cell phone.

Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, 18, faces a first degree murder charge, according to an arrest warrant. He is not yet in custody, and officials are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. They say he is armed and dangerous.

Carbajal-Jaimes is accused of shooting Alfred Lockett, 48, Tuesday afternoon after their cars apparently collided.

Investigators looked through Lockett’s cell phone and found two photos taken six minutes before the first 911 calls came in about the shooting around 4:31 p.m. Data from the photographs showed they were taken approximately two miles away from the crime scene.

One showed the damage to the Toyota Camry’s bumper, while the other “displayed [Carbajal-Jaimes] raising his right hand toward the victim while pointing his index finger,” according to the arrest warrant. This is the picture police released to the media of the suspect.

“Even though he has taken a life,” Jameca Mitchell said of the young suspect, wiping tears from her cheeks, “he hasn’t had a chance to live his life.”

Mitchell, Lockett’s cousin, saw the arrest warrant for the first time late Thursday morning. She said the 48-year-old planned to settle down and start a family in the house he recently bought in Killeen. Lockett’s mom is heartbroken, she said, at the loss of her only child.

“What was this young man so angry about that made him pull the trigger?” Mitchell said. “Why didn’t you just punch him? I mean, if you were that angry, why didn’t you just hit him? I mean, bust a window, anything but to take a life.”

Witnesses told police it looked like Lockett’s car was chasing Carbajal-Jaimes’ car. Both pulled into the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy on East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road. Police say the driver in the Toyota Camry, identified as Carbajal-Jaimes, got out of his car, walked up to Lockett’s car and fired shots, killing Lockett.

Investigations showed the front headlight of Lockett’s car was damaged and had a piece of the Toyota’s bumper lodged inside it.

Officers found the red Toyota abandoned less than a mile from the scene later that day. It was missing its rear bumper and license plates. Inside, they found the bumper on the backseat, as well as financial transfer documents sent to people in Mexico, which had Carbajal-Jaime’s brother’s name on them. Investigation revealed the brother bought the car two months ago, and recently sold it to Carbajal-Jaimes.

Thursday the teenager remained on the run. Mitchell said she wanted to ask him why. “I really want to talk to him,” she said, “because of the fact that you don’t know what you took away from us.”

Police interacted with Carbajal-Jaimes in May of this year, when they arrested him on a possession of marijuana charge.

If Austin drivers are ever involved in a road rage incident involving a hit and run, police urge them not to follow the driver.

“If you’re put in a situation where you are a victim of road rage, your best bet is to distance yourself from the situation,” APD Lt. Jason Staniszewski said. “Call APD — don’t engage the other person. Just be real careful out there, especially if someone is driving aggressive toward you.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES