SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a historical winning streak, Thursday Night Football, and Marshawn Lynch’s expensive birds.

The Cleveland Indians continue the golden streak with their 22nd consecutive win.

The ball club is now just four victories away from breaking the New York Giants record of 26 straight wins, a record that’s held up since 1916.

Thursday Night Football wasn’t exactly a thriller this week.

Andy Dalton and the Bengals got beat on their home turf, again, and still haven’t scored a touchdown as they begin the season 0-2.

They lost to the Texans 13-9.

Still, Darya found a few highlights worth watching from this battle of the basement.

Meanwhile in Oakland, the NFL hopes to teach Marshawn Lynch to keep his birds in the cage.

Beastmode faces a $12,000 fine after flipping double middle fingers to the camera in Tennessee.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES