VIDEO: Golden State Warriors, NBA help transport pets affected by Hurricane Irma

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — The NBA teams, along with FedEx, teamed up to assist with the rescue of more than 100 dogs and cats that were displaced from Miami shelters due to hurricane Irma.

Video taken Friday morning shows members of the Miami Heat helping to load the animals on a plane that was actually donated by FedEx.

And on Friday afternoon, a plane landed in Oakland.

Warriors players and staff were there to welcome the Bay Area’s newest members.

Zaza Pachulia, Jordan Bell, Willie Green and Adonal Foyle were all there to help the animals find a new home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s