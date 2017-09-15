OAKLAND (KRON) — The NBA teams, along with FedEx, teamed up to assist with the rescue of more than 100 dogs and cats that were displaced from Miami shelters due to hurricane Irma.

Video taken Friday morning shows members of the Miami Heat helping to load the animals on a plane that was actually donated by FedEx.

And on Friday afternoon, a plane landed in Oakland.

Warriors players and staff were there to welcome the Bay Area’s newest members.

Zaza Pachulia, Jordan Bell, Willie Green and Adonal Foyle were all there to help the animals find a new home.

