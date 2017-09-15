LOS ALTOS (KRON) — A mountain lion roaming a Los Altos resident’s backyard was caught on surveillance camera Thursday, police said.

Police along with Palo Alto Animal Services responded to Kring Way at around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a mountain lion growling in the backyard of a residence.

Officers couldn’t find the big cat when they arrived, but a resident showed them video surveillance confirming the mountain lion had been there.

Police said someone also reported seeing a mountain lion in the same area on Saturday at around midnight.

Animal services, police, and the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District are monitoring the area.

Police are asking anyone who sees a mountain lion in their neighborhood please call 9-1-1 or the business line at (650) 947-2770.

Mountain lions are generally solitary and avoid people. To help prevent conflicts with these wild animals, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests the following:

Trim brush to reduce hiding places for mountain lions

Don’t leave small children or pets outside unattended

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house

Don’t allow pets outside when mountain lions are most active – dawn, dusk, and at night

Bring pet food inside to avoid attracting raccoons, opossums and other potential mountain lion prey

Don’t feed deer; it is illegal in California and will attract mountain lions

Deer-proof your landscaping by avoiding plants deer like to eat

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children. If attacked, fight back.

