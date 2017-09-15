VIDEO: San Francisco County ranks 2nd worst for distracted driving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco County is one of the worst places in the nation for distracted driving, according to a new study.

The study by zendrive.com reveals that San Francisco County ranks second for most dangerous, particularly around schools.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School in San Francisco.

He says the study shows that Bessie Carmichael ranks 4th in the country for most dangerous drivers.

This comes as no surprise, as the school’s drop-off zone is a small area, not well-secluded from San Francisco’s busy 7th St.

A freeway right behind the school is also a main contributor.

Zendrive.com recommends that parents ask their children’s schools to take extra precautions, such as adding more crossing guards, if they feel this is an issue.

