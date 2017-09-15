SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An unlikely trio of Republican President Donald Trump and Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, said they came up with a plan about the so-called “Dreamers” that all could find palatable.

So, it seemed to be a deal to bring DACA–the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program—into law by eventually agreeing to grant legal status to the undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

However, the president later tweeted that no deal was made.

Former chair of the California Republican Party, and author of the “Divided Era,” Tom Del Beccaro joins KRON4 to discuss Trump’s immigration plan.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES