VIRAL VIDEO: Little boy has adorable reaction to learning he’ll soon be a big brother

MANCHESTER, England (WCMH) — A young boy in England just had the sweetest reaction ever to finding out he was going to be a big brother.
Brayden’s mom recoded the moment where she told the six-year-old boy that she was going to have another baby.
“Oh, that’s making me want to cry,” he says after pulling a shirt out of a bag that reads “Mummy is having a baby.”
When asked about how he feels, he quickly answers, “I’m so happy!”
He’ll get to meet his new brother or sister in April of 2018.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WATER NOT DRINKABLE, USABLE IN PARTS OF ALAMEDA
- OAKLAND A’S SETTLE ON SITE FOR NEW BALLPARK
- 6 DIE AFTER NURSING HOME LEFT WITH NO A/C FROM IRMA
- TRIPLE SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO
- ‘WORST 45 MIN. OF MY LIFE:’ POLICE WARN OF KIDNAPPING SCAM
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP