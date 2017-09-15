VIRAL VIDEO: Little boy has adorable reaction to learning he’ll soon be a big brother

MANCHESTER, England (WCMH) — A young boy in England just had the sweetest reaction ever to finding out he was going to be a big brother.

Brayden’s mom recoded the moment where she told the six-year-old boy that she was going to have another baby.

“Oh, that’s making me want to cry,” he says after pulling a shirt out of a bag that reads “Mummy is having a baby.”

When asked about how he feels, he quickly answers, “I’m so happy!”

He’ll get to meet his new brother or sister in April of 2018.

