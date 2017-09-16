Armed robber strikes See’s Candies store in Petaluma



PETALUMA (KRON)–Petaluma police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a See’s Candies store Friday night.

According to police, the robbery occurred near McDowell Boulevard around 7:00 p.m., just before closing time.

The suspect demanded an employee give him an undisclosed amount of money from the register as he flashed a gun from his bag.

Witnesses described the thief as a white man in his 50s, wearing a blue button-down shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.

A police sergeant told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that the thief’s description matches a suspect police believe is connected to robberies in Santa Rosa and Cotati.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES