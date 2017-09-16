Armed robber strikes See’s Candies store in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON)–Petaluma police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a See’s Candies store Friday night.
According to police, the robbery occurred near McDowell Boulevard around 7:00 p.m., just before closing time.
The suspect demanded an employee give him an undisclosed amount of money from the register as he flashed a gun from his bag.
Witnesses described the thief as a white man in his 50s, wearing a blue button-down shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.
A police sergeant told KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian, that the thief’s description matches a suspect police believe is connected to robberies in Santa Rosa and Cotati.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP