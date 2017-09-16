Charges against man accused of attacking 2 kids with hammer include lewd act with child

By Published:

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)— The man accused of beating a mother and her two children with a hammer Sept. 1 was also charged with lewd acts with a child under 14.

Deandre Chaney Jr. was arraigned Friday on murder and attempted murder charges, as well as the new charge, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Police arrested Chaney in Nevada after he stole Elizabeth Salone’s car and fled the South Sacramento home where he attacked her and her 7-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son.

Salone’s son died six days later.

Chaney will appear in court on Sept. 21.

GoFundMe was created for the family to help them recover.

