Firefighters rescue man from car trapped in San Jose foothills

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man is recovering after San Jose Firefighters rescued him from the side of a cliff Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. the man’s car careened off the side of a small, secluded road in the San Jose foothills near 4100 Quimbly Rd.

The side of the road is protected by steel means to prevent cars from going over the edge.

Firefighters are still unsure how this man rolled over the side and ended up wedged between the beams and the hillside.

Crews say it was a “tricky” rescue because of the placement of the car.

Their large trucks couldn’t fit on the narrow road, and the man was difficult to reach from below.

Smaller cars were eventually sent up the road and crews cut off the roof of the car.

By 10:16 a.m. the man, in his 60’s, was extracted and airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

He is in stable condition at this time.

Details of his injuries were not provided.

