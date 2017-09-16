Oakland tenants upset over rent increase



OAKLAND (KRON)– On Saturday tenants in one Oakland neighborhood who are on the brink of seeing their rent double, confronted their landlord.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with one mother who said the rent increase puts her family in jeopardy of living on the streets.

Norma Sanchez along with her husband and two young boys have lived in their home for nine years.

Sanchez said she received a letter from her landlord informing her that rent on Nov. 1 would go from $1300 a month to $2400.

“…This is going to affect our whole family and we don’t have the means to move anywhere else, ” she said.

Joined by other tenants, Sanchez confronted her landlord Saturday morning.

