Oakland tenants upset over rent increase

OAKLAND (KRON)– On Saturday tenants in one Oakland neighborhood who are on the brink of seeing their rent double, confronted their landlord.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with one mother who said the rent increase puts her family in jeopardy of living on the streets.
Norma Sanchez along with her husband and two young boys have lived in their home for nine years.
Sanchez said she received a letter from her landlord informing her that rent on Nov. 1 would go from $1300 a month to $2400.
“…This is going to affect our whole family and we don’t have the means to move anywhere else, ” she said.
Joined by other tenants, Sanchez confronted her landlord Saturday morning.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP