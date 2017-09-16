Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Pleasanton Chevron

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Police are asking the public to avoid the area around a gas station in Pleasanton Saturday morning.

At 11:40 a.m. police reported a “suspicious circumstance” at the Chevron station on Hopyard Rd.

People are asked to stay away from this location while police investigate.

Further details were not made available.

