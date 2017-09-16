Police investigate ‘suspicious circumstance’ at Pleasanton Chevron

By Published:

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Police are asking the public to avoid the area around a gas station in Pleasanton Saturday morning.

At 11:40 a.m. police reported a “suspicious circumstance” at the Chevron station on Hopyard Rd.

People are asked to stay away from this location while police investigate.

Further details were not made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s