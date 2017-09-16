Police: Man robs Chase bank at gunpoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa police are searching for a man who robbed a Chase bank on Saturday at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery happened around 3:44 p.m. at a Chase location near 1301 Guerneville Road.

The man entered the bank with a piece of clothing covering his face, officers said.

An employee asked him to remove the clothing from his face before approaching the teller.

Officers said he then pulled out a handgun from a paper bag, pointed it towards the employee and demanded money.

Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled southbound on foot.

The suspect was described as an unshaven white man, approximately 30 years old, 5’7 tall, with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a yellow brim and a design on the front of the cap. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

No one was injured during the robbery.

