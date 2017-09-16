Principal accused of locking kindergartner in closet when she was ‘bad’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud.com/AP) — The charter school administrator accused of locking a 5-year-old girl in a cafeteria closet in late August has now turned himself into authorities, Friday.

Shaffeq Syid Shamsid Deen turned himself in early in the morning to Baton Rouge police three days following the issuing of an arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, Deen was wanted on one felony count of Cruelty to a Juvenile and a misdemeanor False Imprisonment of a student at Laurel Oaks Charter School.

The child in question was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Baton Rouge where she claims that Deen would place her in the closet whenever she was “bad” and would turn the lights off if she screamed. The affidavit states the victim said the closet “stinks” and described it as being “nasty and gross” with spiders and roaches that would crawl on her.

The kindergarten student was hysterical when teachers heard her screams and found her.

Two teachers after hearing her crying from the hallway, one of which emailed Deen to voice her objections to the use of the closet.

Deen’s response to the objection was, “Thank you for your observation and note. We will make sure that we have a proper time out area for scholars to reset in the cafeteria.”

Deen is accused of locking the student in a cafeteria closet on Aug. 22, 2017 and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The charter school’s board suspended Deen on Thursday while it investigates.

The attorney listed on the website as its chairwoman said in an email Friday that she resigned more than a year ago.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES