Suspect sneaks into El Cerrito home, attempts to sexually assault woman



EL CERRITO (KRON)– On Friday afternoon, police in El Cerrito arrested the man they believe broke into a woman’s apartment and attempted to sexually assault her.

According to police, on Thursday around 8:46 p.m., police received a call of a burglary in progress at an apartment complex located at the north end of the city.

Responding officers learned that a man had climbed into an apartment through an open window woke up the resident.

Officer said the suspect pulled out a knife and attempted to sexually assault the woman. The suspect then demanded the victim to give him her valuables.

During the incident, the woman’s roommate cam home, knocked on the door and scared the suspect.

Police said he left apartment through a backdoor and jumped down several floors.

Officers tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful.

On Friday around 3:00 p.m. police arrested San Pablo resident, Jermine K. Allen for the crime.

Allen was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

