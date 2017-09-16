Tennessee mom charged with trying to kill her 7-month old son

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young mother from Goodlettsville was arrested for attempting to murder her baby boy.

Metro detectives charged Jennifer Sandor, 23, early Saturday after she allegedly tried to suffocate her 7-month-old son at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Police say Sandor brought her child to Vanderbilt for unexplained medical problems that left the boy blue and limp.

Hospital staff told police they witnessed Sandor use her hands to cover her son’s mouth and nose, preventing him from breathing. They said the baby was struggling.

According to police, Sandor removed her hand only after hospital staffers intervened.

Sandor is in jail. Her bond was set at $200,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s