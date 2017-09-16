Vallejo pastor who defrauded church out of nearly $1 million sentenced to prison

VALLEJO (KRON)– A Vallejo pastor who defrauded members of his church out of nearly $1 million was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison on Friday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

According to the state attorney general, from 2008 until 2012 Luther Feltus-Curry identified congregants who were retiring or who came upon large sums of money.

Earlier this year, his co-conspirator Alma Perez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement.

While serving as pastor of a church in Vallejo, Feltus-Curry and Perez, created shell companies to package created shell companies to package investments, promising the unsuspecting victims low risk and high returns, authorities said.

The state attorney general said the funds were deposited into accounts run by Perez, who in turn transferred the money to Feltus-Curry.

The former pastor and Perez spent nearly $900,000 of the victims’ money on personal expenses and get-rich-quick schemes, officials said.

