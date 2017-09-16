VIDEO: Burglar steals dead man’s clothes at funeral home

KENTUCKY (KRON)– Police in Kentucky are searching for a thief who allegedly stole a deceased man’s clothes right from the funeral home.
Eighty-one-year-old Ray Daugherty was laid to rest on Friday, but not before falling victim to the posthumous crime.
According to police, the video shows the suspect stripping naked and then changing into Daugherty’s clothes.
Staff at the funeral home said the suspect spent more than three hours inside napping, stealing candy and the keys to the hearse.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP