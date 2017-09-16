VIDEO: Burglar steals dead man’s clothes at funeral home

By Published:


KENTUCKY (KRON)– Police in Kentucky are searching for a thief who allegedly stole a deceased man’s clothes right from the funeral home.

Eighty-one-year-old Ray Daugherty was laid to rest on Friday, but not before falling victim to the posthumous crime.

According to police, the video shows the suspect stripping naked and then changing into Daugherty’s clothes.

Staff at the funeral home said the suspect spent more than three hours inside napping, stealing candy and the keys to the hearse.

