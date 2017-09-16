WATCH: Endangered snow leopard cubs make debut at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Two snow leopard cubs made their public debut at the Los Angeles Zoo Tuesday.

The brother and sister cubs were born in May and are now strong enough to move around outdoors.

Their parents, Georgina and Fred, were paired up two years ago, to help repopulate their endangered species.

Officials believe there are an estimated 2,000 to 7,000 snow leopards left.

in the wild.

