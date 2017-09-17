

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–Two San Leandro police officers were run over by a robbery suspect’s vehicle outside a Safeway Sunday night.

The incident happened at a Safeway located inside the Greenhouse Marketplace near Lewelling Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the officers’ injuries aren’t life-threatening.

This story is still developing.

