2 San Leandro officers struck by robbery suspect’s vehicle outside Safeway

By Published: Updated:


SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–Two San Leandro police officers were run over by a robbery suspect’s vehicle outside a Safeway Sunday night.

The incident happened at a Safeway located inside the Greenhouse Marketplace near Lewelling Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the officers’ injuries aren’t life-threatening.

This story is still developing. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s