Bay Area task force returns home after Hurricane Irma

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On Sunday family and friends stood by to welcome members of the Bay Area Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, who had returned to their home base in Menlo Park.
The task force drove 5200 miles back and forth, to help those affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida.
A total 11 vehicles and 7 trailers with over 60,rm000 pounds of search and Rescue equipment were dispatched.
Fire Chief Schapelhouman said, ” It’s good to have everyone home and in good spirits and safe. We appreciate their service and commitment to the mission, the Team, and the Country.”
