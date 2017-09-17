Big rig spills 40,000 pounds of dog food onto Sacramento Hwy

By Published:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturned in North Sacramento, forcing the closure of multiple lanes at a major freeway interchange for hours on Sunday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol says the truck driver sustained minor injuries in the accident which was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 were closed as crews worked to remove the dog food.
CHP Officer Chad Hertzell said the lanes could reopen by around 6 p.m.

