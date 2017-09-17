Intoxicated man falls over cliff, into Saratoga creek

By Published:

SARATOGA(KRON)–Crews rescued an intoxicated man after he fell over a cliff and into a creek at a Saratoga park Saturday night.

According to Santa Clara County Parks, the rescue happened around 11:00 p.m. at Sanborn Park.

The victim was camping with a group when the incident happened.

He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

