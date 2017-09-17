Intoxicated man falls over cliff, into Saratoga creek

SARATOGA(KRON)–Crews rescued an intoxicated man after he fell over a cliff and into a creek at a Saratoga park Saturday night.
According to Santa Clara County Parks, the rescue happened around 11:00 p.m. at Sanborn Park.
The victim was camping with a group when the incident happened.
He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP