Marshawn Lynch was greeted by a thunderous ovation before his first home game with the Oakland Raiders.
Beast Mode then once again sat for the national anthem.
Lynch’s return to Oakland has been highly anticipated. He came out of retirement for the chance to play for his hometown team before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020.
Many fans wore Lynch jerseys too the game and baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson lit the Al Davis torch before kickoff. Henderson and Lynch both attended Oakland Technical High School.
