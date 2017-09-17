Marshawn Lynch offers free Skittles to Raiders fans

OAKLAND (KRON)–Other than a win, there was a sweet treat for Raiders fans in the Bay Area ahead of Sunday’s game.
Oakland native and Raiders running back, Marshawn Lynch, teamed up with Skittles to give fans free candy.
The candy was available three hours before the game.
“You gotta love Marshawn for taking care of the people,” said Raiders fan Juan Hernandez.
Fans of the silver and black lined up to get a free cup of skittles.
Lynch said the candy has been apart of his gameday routine since he launched his football career.
The sugar rush may have helped him propel the team to victory as they beat the Jets, 45-20.
The offer was a one-time deal.
