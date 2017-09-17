Oakland library vandalized with graffiti



OAKLAND (KRON)–It was a sore sight for residents in Oakland after a public library was tagged with graffiti over the weekend.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian witnessed the graffiti that covered the whole front entrance of the Oakland Public Library that sits on 14th street.

Locals told her that the tagging didn’t happen overnight.

One library patron said, “The more I looked at it I just thought it was awful and destructive and kind of disgusting.”

The entire span of the entrance was tagged with various colors and markings.

Sogomonian reported that several bottles and paint pens were left behind, next to broken glass.

Library employees said a police report was filed, but no information on when the cleanup process will begin.

