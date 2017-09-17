San Jose Police Department releases new details on officer-involved shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are releasing new details about an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:04 p.m. in the area of  Penitencia Creek Road and N. White Road.

Officers were conducting a vehicle stop on a man they said was a known gang member who had a felony warrant for robbery.

Police said the suspect was known to be armed and dangerous and was aware that officers were looking for him.

The suspect allegedly evaded police earlier Friday by driving reckless.

Officers from the Department’s Covert Response Unit (CRU) conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on the suspect and he became uncooperative police said.

Moments later, shots were fired and the suspect was hit at least one time by the gunfire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake spoke with the family of the victim who they identified as Jacob Dominguez.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The San Jose police officer was placed on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation is underway.

