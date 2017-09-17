VIDEO: Fair worker falls from malfunctioning Ferris wheel while making repairs

By Published:


GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFLA) — A fair worker in North Carolina was taken to the hospital Friday night after falling from a Ferris wheel he was trying to repair.

Video shows the worker trying to fix the ride at the Central Carolina Fair. Officials say one of the cars on the ride got stuck with at least one young boy trapped inside.

The fair worker climbed up the ride and tried to dislodge the car that was stuck. He can then be seen on video losing his balance and falling to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released.

On Saturday, the Central Carolina Fair released a statement saying the gondola was re-inspected and that state officials had approved the ride to be back in use.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s