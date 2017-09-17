Woman handed frightening note on BART in robbery attempt

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman riding BART on Saturday was handed a note that said guns were pointed at her and demanded she hand over her wallet and phone.

At 4:51 p.m., a note was dropped into the lap of a woman who was on a Dublin-bound train near the Civic Center BART Station.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” the handwritten note said. “If you want to live hand back your wallet and phone now and do not turn around.”

someone just tried to rob me “at gunpoint” on bart. they sat behind me and dropped this note into my lap. pic.twitter.com/R1D9uek7LO — baby jules (@JILD) September 17, 2017

The woman pretended to have a seizure to attract attention.

The victim posted about the incident on Twitter saying “in the commotion, the person got off the train.”

The woman told police she is not sure who handed her the note and did not see anyone with a weapon.

She also said she thought the person sitting behind her on the train was a white woman pulling a suitcase.

Officers checked Civic Center Station, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect description.

The victim told officer she would decline to press charges if the suspect was located.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES