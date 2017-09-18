49ers S Eric Reid sidelined with left knee injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers will be without safety Eric Reid for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a left knee injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Reid injured his posterior cruciate ligament on Sunday in Seattle. Reid will not need surgery and will probably miss at least a few games.

Reid got hurt in the second quarter on a non-contact injury away from the ball on an incomplete pass. He came back for the start of the second half but then then left twice after aggravating the injury.