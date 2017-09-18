Police release photos of suspect who tried to rob BART rider with note

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police have released photos of a suspect accused of trying to rob a woman on a BART train using a threatening note.

At 4:51 p.m., a note was dropped into the lap of a woman who was on a Dublin-bound train near the Civic Center BART Station, according to police.

“There are 2 guns pointed at you now,” the handwritten note said. “If you want to live hand back your wallet and phone now and do not turn around.”

The woman pretended to have a seizure to attract attention. At least two fellow passengers responded by going over to check on her. At that time, the suspect got up and exited the train at the Powell Street Station.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the train and said the video shows the suspect seated behind the victim.

The suspect is seen reaching over the victim’s shoulder which is when police believe the suspect may have dropped the note.

There is no indication from the video the suspect was armed with any weapons, police said.

The suspect is described as a white female, possibly in her 30’s with long strawberry blonde hair.

Police investigators are continuing to process video both from inside the train and Powell Street Station.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call BART PD at 510-464-7040.

