BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are warning the public about a potential threat to children.

Police say William Turner, 36, of Berkeley, was arrested back on Jun. 12 for trying to feed an unknown liquid to at least three children without their parents’ consent.

In June, police got a call about a suspicious person at the Tot Lot at McGee and Hearst avenues, near the Ohlone Greenway in North Berkeley.

One of the victims was as young as 1 year old, police said.

Turner was arrested for annoying or harassing children and later pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and was released. He was also placed on emergency psychiatric detention.

As a term of his probation, Turner was ordered to stay away from all parks and schools in Alameda County.

However, he was arrested again on Sept. 1 when an officer spotted him near Berkeley High School and City College.

He again has been released from custody, and on Monday night, Berkeley police want the public to be aware of Turner as he may pose a threat to the community.

