CHP: At least 1 person killed in crash in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash Monday morning in San Pablo, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 6:12 a.m. at San Pablo Ave. and Tara Hills Dr. just before Tara Hills.

Contra Costa County Fire Department and CHP are on scene.

No further information was immediately made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES