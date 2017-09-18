CHP: At least 1 person killed in crash in San Pablo

By Published:

SAN PABLO (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash Monday morning in San Pablo, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 6:12 a.m. at San Pablo Ave. and Tara Hills Dr. just before Tara Hills.

Contra Costa County Fire Department and CHP are on scene.

No further information was immediately made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s