Cops: Thief steals cigarettes, leaves beer as payment

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly broke into Oregon businesses and stole 2 packs of cigarettes but left 2 bottles of beer as payment was arrested quickly Monday morning.
Alarms went off at 2 nearby businesses on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy at 6:45 a.m. and 7:03 a.m., Beaveton PD Sgt. Mike Rowe said.
When police went to the scenes, they found a glass window at one spot and a glass door at the other spot were broken.
The cigarettes were taken from the store at 10425 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, and that’s where the beer was left, Rowe said.
About 10 minutes later, William Carmichael was spotted walking along the highway. Rowe said the 43-year-old man had cuts on his hands from breaking the glass.
Carmichael was taken to the Washington County Jail and faces burglary and criminal mischief charges.
