Ex-Warriors center Andrew Bogut signs with Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After living the free-agent life in the summer, former Golden State big man Andrew Bogut has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Vertical.

The seven-footer agreed to a one-year, veterans-minimum contract on Monday night and is now on his third roster in less than a year.

Prior to the start of the 2016-17 NBA season, the Australian was traded by the Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks after an injury-shortened campaign in 2015-16.

Bogut was then shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers for Nerlens Noel, waived by the Sixers and picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers where he fractured his tibia in his first game, ultimately ending his season.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Bogut has been productive when healthy, posting career averages of 10 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.

And though he may not post similar numbers in Los Angeles, he will provide a young Lakers team with experience and a defensive presence that might be absent with Brook Lopez on the floor.

Bogut won a championship with the Warriors in 2015 and will return to Oracle Arena to face them on Dec. 22.

